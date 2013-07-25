UAE's Union National Bank Q1 2017 profit flat, beats estimates
ABU DHABI, April 12 Union National Bank , 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Wednesday reported flat first quarter profit, but beat analysts forecasts.
WARSAW, July 25 Polish lender Bank Millennium reported a 14-percent net profit rise in the first half, beating expectations, thanks to a fall in provisions for bad loans in the troubled construction sector and stronger demand for retail loans.
The Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium bcp said it earned 254 million zlotys ($79.7 million)compared to 235 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
In the second quarter, the bank said its net profit rose by a fifth to 134 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.1888 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
