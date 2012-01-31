* Q4 net up 12 pct to 125 mln zlotys

* No dividend planned

* Shares up 1.7 percent (Adds detail)

WARSAW, Jan 31 Bank Millennium, the first Polish lender to report quarterly results, posted a 12 percent rise in earnings that was at the top end of expectations, as it continued to reduce bad loan provisions.

The unit of Portuguese bank Millennium bcp reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 125 million zlotys ($39 million), compared with a forecast for 118 million in a Reuters poll.

The bank said it did not plan a dividend from its full-year net profit of 466.5 million zlotys.

"We are seeing slightly lower provisions than expectations in the fourth quarter and this explains the marginally better net result," said Michal Sobolewski, analyst at IDM SA brokerage.

Over all of last year, Millennium, which had been one of the more aggressive Polish lenders before the financial crisis forced it to drop foreign currency mortgages, reduced its provisions for soured loans by 23 percent.

Millennium shares, which had risen 11 percent this month to be in line with other Warsaw-listed lenders, were up 1.7 percent in early trading.

Its Portuguese parent, which is seeking to boost its capital position, dropped plans to sell its 66 percent stake after failing to attract a high enough price. ($1 = 3.2456 zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Dan Lalor)