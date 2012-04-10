Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
WARSAW, The head of lender Bank Millennium , the longest serving chief executive of a Polish financial institution, will step down in June 2013, the bank said on Tuesday.
Boguslaw Kott, who turns 65 later this year, has been at the helm of Bank Millennium since its launch in 1989. He will join the lender's supervisory board after stepping down from the top spot.
Kott fended off a hostile takeover offer by Deutsche Bank more than a decade ago before agreeing for BCP to become its controlling shareholder. The troubled Portuguese lender dropped plans to sell the Polish arm last year.
Millennium shares fell 1.7 percent in mid afternoon trade. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.