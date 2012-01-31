WARSAW, July 20 Bank Millennium, Poland's first lender to report quarterly results, reported a better-than-expected 12-percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings as it continued to reduce its bad loan provisions.

The lender, a unit of Portugal's Millennium bcp, posted a net profit of 125 million zlotys compared to 118 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. In all of 2011, it earned 466.5 million zlotys.

The bank said it did not plan a dividend payout from its 2011 profit.

(Reporting by Chris Borowski)