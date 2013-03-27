WARSAW, March 27 Portuguese lender Millennium bcp will hold on to its Polish unit until at least the end of next year as it looks for other ways to pay off state aid, market sources told Reuters.

Earlier this year Polish daily Rzeczpospolita reported that the Portuguese bank was again looking to unload its 66 percent holding in Bank Millennium, worth some $1.2 billion, after failing to find a buyer in 2011.

Millennium bcp had denied the report, but investors continued to speculate that the Polish lender could be put on the block as its Portuguese parent had denied such plans in the past only to later put it up for sale.

Shares in Bank Millennium have gained 3 percent this year, outperforming Warsaw's banking index, which shed 5 percent.

Millennium bcp shares surged 31 percent in the same timeframe on hopes of a eurozone recovery.

"From what I understand, people at bcp have given themselves until the end of 2014 to see whether they will be able to find the funds to pay off state aid it received," one of the sources said.

"If then it turns out that they need the money, they could sell Polish Millennium. It's out of the question now," the source added.

Bcp Millennium declined comment.

Bcp has until 2017 to pay back 3 billion euros it received from Portugal.

Poland's top bank PKO BP has said it may be interested in buying its smaller rival. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Bernat; Additional reporting by Sergio Goncalves in Lisbon; Writing by Chris Borowski; Editing by David Holmes)