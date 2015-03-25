LISBON, March 25 Millennium bcp, Portugal's
largest listed bank, said on Wednesday it has launched an
accelerated placement of up to 15.41 percent of the share
capital of its Polish unit, Bank Millennium.
Millennium said the offer is available to certain eligible
institutional investors. The European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development is considering buying 3 percent of the shares,
it said.
There has been frequent speculation that Millennium would
sell all or part of the Polish unit, but it said that it intends
to remain a long-term majority shareholder in Bank Millennium
and that Poland "continues to represent a core market."
Millennium bcp currently owns 65.5 percent of Bank
Millennium.
