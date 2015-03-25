(Updates with details of placement, background)
LISBON, March 25 Millennium bcp, Portugal's
largest listed bank, has launched an accelerated placement of up
to 15.41 percent of the share capital of its Polish unit, Bank
Millennium, it said on Wednesday.
Millennium said the offer is available to certain eligible
institutional investors. The European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development is considering buying 3 percent of the shares,
it said.
There has been frequent speculation that Millennium would
sell all or part of the Polish unit, but it said that it intends
to remain a long-term majority shareholder in Bank Millennium
and that Poland "continues to represent a core market".
Millennium bcp currently owns 65.5 percent of Bank Millennium.
"The placement will enable Millennium to further strengthen
its capital position while retaining a majority shareholding in
the company," it said in a statement. "As majority shareholder,
Millennium continues to be fully committed to Bank Millennium,
which remains core to its franchise and strategy."
The sale comes after a decline in Millennium's core equity
tier 1 capital ratio to 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter from
10.2 percent in the third quarter.
It said it had agreed to a 180-day lockup period on the sale
of any further Bank Millennium shares.
JP Morgan will act as sole global coordinator of the sale.
The sale will start immediately and pricing and allocations
will be announced after books close.
