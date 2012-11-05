LISBON Nov 5 Millennium bcp,
Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, reported on Monday a
net loss of 796.3 million euros, hurt by impairments at home and
sharp losses at its Greek unit.
The loss was in line with expectations and came after a net
profit of 98 million euros in the same period a year earlier.
It reported impairment charges of 813 million euros in
Portugal and said losses at its Greek operation reached 532
million euros.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a net loss of
798.5 million euros.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)