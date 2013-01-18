BRIEF-Marine Harvest gets 4 development licenses, will appeal rejection of 10
* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has granted Marine Harvest four development licenses in relation to "the Egg" concept.
LONDON Jan 18 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC : * Proposed acquisition of land immediately adjacent to the Millennium Seoul
hilton hotel * To acquire a plot of land for a cash consideration of kw29.5 billion (around
£17.23M). * Entered a conditional sale and purchase agreement with woo yang industrial
development co
* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has granted Marine Harvest four development licenses in relation to "the Egg" concept.
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Recasts with official confirmation of death toll, quotes)