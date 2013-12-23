Dec 23 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC : * Singapore Building and Construction Authority grants TOP to Glyndebourne Residential Development * Revenue, cost recognition will result in one-time increase in M&C's revenues and operating profits for Q4 * Revenues from the Glyndebourne apartment sales totalled approximately s$537m * Pre-tax profits for year estimated to increase by £130 mln to £140 mln post transaction * Revenue and profit for the 3 remaining apartments will be recognised when sold. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here