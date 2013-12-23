BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
Dec 23 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC : * Singapore Building and Construction Authority grants TOP to Glyndebourne Residential Development * Revenue, cost recognition will result in one-time increase in M&C's revenues and operating profits for Q4 * Revenues from the Glyndebourne apartment sales totalled approximately s$537m * Pre-tax profits for year estimated to increase by £130 mln to £140 mln post transaction * Revenue and profit for the 3 remaining apartments will be recognised when sold. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal is revising the basis for calculating its gross domestic product and expects the changes to show its economy is at least 30 percent larger than currently believed, the West African nation's finance minister said on Friday.