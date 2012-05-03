* Q1 pretax profit up 31.5 pct to 25.9 million pounds
* Growth in Asia region, London offsets weak European market
* Trading in line with expectations
* Expects Olympics to boost business, fears post-Olympic
headache
* Shares up 0.6 percent
By Drazen Jorgic
LONDON, May 3 - Hotelier Millennium & Copthorne
fears a post-Olympic hangover could hit growth in London, which
along with buoyant Asian markets, offset weakness in mainland
Europe in the first quarter.
"The fourth quarter ... will be something we have to watch
very closely for the impact on London. That will be the key
place for us to watch," Wong Hong Ren, chief executive of the
operator of over 100 hotels worldwide, told reporters on a
conference call on Thursday.
Ren said M&C was seeing strong demand for its London hotels
during the Olympic period, but was worried that later in the
year the impact of Europe's economic woes would deter
cash-strapped Europeans from visiting the UK capital.
London-based M&C, which posted a 31.5 percent rise in
first-quarter pretax profit, said it is looking to diversify its
customer base as visitor numbers from Greece, Spain, Ireland and
Italy slump and show no signs of improvement.
"We are watching these spots very carefully, especially
places like Spain, which is a traditionally important market for
shopping (in London) in December," Ren said.
M&C said revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry
measure, rose by 5.6 percent on a like-for-like basis, driven
higher mainly by pricier rooms.
Revenue per available room increased by 7.7 percent in
Singapore and 7 percent in London. But the strongest growth came
out of the 'Rest of Asia' region, including hotels in Seoul,
Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Beijing, where RevPAR increased by
21.6 percent.
However, the 'Rest of Europe' region underperformed, with
RevPAR declining 5.4 percent as nearly half of all euro zone
economies struggle to get out of recession and the outlook
remains bleak.
"We have to work hard to diversify our customer base in
order to handle these contingencies," Ren added.
The group, which is majority-owned by chairman Kwek Leng
Beng's Singapore-based property company City Developments, made
a pretax profit of 25.9 million pounds ($42.0 million) in the
three months to 31 March, an increase on 19.7 million pounds
profit made during the same period in 2011.
"Looking forward, we expect continuing healthy progress in
London, Singapore and certain other Asian destinations and we
are focusing on improving performance at our U.S. properties,"
Beng said in a statement.
OLYMPIC BOOST
Ren said M&C expected its London hotels to receive a boost
from the Olympics Games this summer.
"For the London Olympics we are getting strong inquiries at
the moment ... the early indication is that demand from Asia has
been very strong," he said.
However, Ren also expressed concerns that some Asian
customers may be priced out of coming to London for the Olympics
as airline capacity comes under strain.
"We do hope that airlines will put on more planes," he said,
"Flight ticket prices have shot up during that period and a lot
of people can't afford to travel to London."
With cash reserves of 388 million pounds and lower debt
levels, Beng said M&C is looking to acquire hotels across the
world.
"We have been actively seeking such opportunities since the
second half of last year, but vendors' price expectations in key
gateway cities are still too high," he added.
Although Beng believes it is too early to predict how the
company will perform in 2012, he said trading to-date had been
in line with management expectations.
M&C shares, which have increased by more than 21 percent
since the start of the year, were up 0.6 percent at 495.7 pence
by 1325 GMT on Thursday, outperforming a flat FTSE 250 mid-cap
index and valuing the company at 1.58 billion pounds.