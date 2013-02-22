LONDON Feb 22 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC : * Auto alert - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC final dividend 11.51

pence per share * Auto alert - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC total dividend 13.59

pence per share * Headline FY profit before tax 157.7 million STG versus 184.7 in 2011 * Revenue was up 1.1% on a like-for-like, constant currency basis at £762.0M * Group revpar grew by 0.9% * To monitor acquisition opportunities, although prices remain unjustifiably

high