LONDON, May 2 Hotelier Millennium & Copthorne
said profit fell by over a third in its first-quarter
and warned that the slowdown in Asia and Europe which caused it
was unlikely to ease off soon.
M&C, which operates over 100 hotels globally through brands
including Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate,
on Thursday said pretax profit for the three months to March 31
was 16.9 million pounds ($26 million), down 34.7 percent on a
year ago.
Despite a 1.6 percent rise in global revenue per available
room (RevPAR) - a key hotel measure, revenue fell 3.6 percent to
169.2 million pounds as a slowing economy and less corporate
spend in Singapore, poor weather and austerity measures in
Europe, and the closure of hotels for refurbishment all hit
trade.
In Asia, which accounts for over 40 percent of group revenue
and has led profit growth in recent years, the firm added that
trading at its Seoul hotel in South Korea had also been effected
by geo-political tensions.
"Revenue declined due to a number of factors, which are
unlikely to abate in the foreseeable future," Chairman Kwek Leng
Beng said, adding the firm was well placed to ride it out.
"The group's strong financial position equips us to overcome
the ongoing economic headwinds and gives us flexibility, both to
act quickly on attractive acquisition opportunities and to
support our asset investment activities," he said.
M&C said its improved RevPAR performance had come from
better trading in regional markets in the United States and
Australasia. Group RevPAR was up 1.9 percent in the first four
weeks of trading in the current quarter, it added.
Shares in M&C, majority-owned by Kwek Leng Beng's
Singapore-based property company City Developments Ltd
, closed at 555 pence on Wednesday, up 13 percent on a
year ago, valuing the business at around 1.8 billion pounds.