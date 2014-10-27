LISBON Oct 27 Millennium bcp,
Portugal's largest listed bank, should be breaking even by the
end of this year after a long period of losses, its chief
executive said on Monday.
"There is a consistent positive trend, quarter after
quarter. We are confident that at the end of the year we will
reach the break-even point," Nuno Amado told reporters.
Millennium bcp said on Sunday it had dramatically reduced
its nine-month net loss to 98 million euros from 597 million
euros a year earlier, with net interest income rising 29 percent
to 791 million euros. BCP failed the industrywide health checks
on Europe's banks but these looked at the state of their balance
sheets at the end of 2013 and Millenium said it did not need to
raise new capital or sell strategic assets as a result.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Andrei Khalip;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)