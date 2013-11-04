LISBON Nov 4 Portugal's largest listed bank by
assets, Millennium bcp, posted on Monday a slightly
better-than-expected nine-month loss, pressured by impairments
on bad loans at home and in Greece, and by the cost of tapping
into a recapitalization line.
The bank said in a statement that the net loss totalled 597
million euros in January-September, compared to a year-ago loss
of 796 million euros.
Net interest income - the difference between interest
charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - fell 17.5
percent to 626 million euros due to interest paid on the funds
BCP requested from Portugal's bailout fund to boost its capital
ratio.
Analysts had expected, on average, a net loss of 612 million
euros and net interest income of 610 million euros.
Impairments for bad loans fell to 623 million euros. The
business has been hurt by non-performing loans in Portugal,
where the economy is slowly recovering from its worst slump
since the 1970s.
BCP shares closed 1 percent higher at 0.11 euros before the
results were announced, in line with the main PSI20 Lisbon
index.
