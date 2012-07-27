LISBON, July 27 Portugal's largest listed bank
by assets, Millennium bcp, posted on Friday a
larger-than-expected first-half loss, hurt by impairments in its
Greek operation and rising bad loans at home amid the euro zone
debt crisis.
The bank said in a statement net loss totaled 544 million
euros ($669 million) in January-June after a year-ago profit of
114 million euros.
The bank had already envisaged the 450 million euro
impairment for its Greek unit in its recapitalisation plan. The
plan involves drawing on 3 billion euros from a 12 billion euro
standby line under an EU/IMF bailout for Portugal, as well as
raising 500 million euros through a cash call.
The Greek unit also posted its own loss of 52 million euros.
Impairments and provisions for bad loans in Portugal
totalled 534 million euros, the bank said.
The bank's net interest income fell nearly 27 percent to 593
million euros due to higher costs of deposits amid Portugal's
own debt crisis and recession.
Analysts had expected, on average, a net loss of 506 million
euros and net interest income of 610 million euros.
Last year, the bank posted a steep loss mainly caused by a
writedown of its Greek debt holdings amid the sovereign debt
crisis.
Debt-laden Portugal is struggling through its worst
recession since the 1970s and is under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF
rescue programme.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
