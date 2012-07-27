LISBON, July 27 Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, Millennium bcp, posted on Friday a larger-than-expected first-half loss, hurt by impairments in its Greek operation and rising bad loans at home amid the euro zone debt crisis.

The bank said in a statement net loss totaled 544 million euros ($669 million) in January-June after a year-ago profit of 114 million euros.

The bank had already envisaged the 450 million euro impairment for its Greek unit in its recapitalisation plan. The plan involves drawing on 3 billion euros from a 12 billion euro standby line under an EU/IMF bailout for Portugal, as well as raising 500 million euros through a cash call.

The Greek unit also posted its own loss of 52 million euros.

Impairments and provisions for bad loans in Portugal totalled 534 million euros, the bank said.

The bank's net interest income fell nearly 27 percent to 593 million euros due to higher costs of deposits amid Portugal's own debt crisis and recession.

Analysts had expected, on average, a net loss of 506 million euros and net interest income of 610 million euros.

Last year, the bank posted a steep loss mainly caused by a writedown of its Greek debt holdings amid the sovereign debt crisis.

Debt-laden Portugal is struggling through its worst recession since the 1970s and is under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF rescue programme.

($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)