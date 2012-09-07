LISBON, Sept 7 Portuguese bank Millennium bcp said a planned 500 million euro ($632 million) rights issue, priced at 4 euro cents per share and underwritten by the government, would open on Sept. 14.

Shareholders will then be able to exercise their rights to buy five new shares for every existing three shares until Sept. 28, Portugal's largest listed bank by assets said on Friday.

The fundraising is in addition to 3 billion euros the bank drew from Portugal's 78 billion EU/IMF bailout fund, to strengthen its capital buffers.

BCP's recapitalisation plan is targeting the Bank of Portugal's core tier 1 ratio of 10 percent by end-2012.

BCP's Core Tier 1 ratio was 12.1 percent in June under Bank of Portugal rules, and 9.7 percent under the European Banking Authority's criteria.

Besides its domestic business, BCP operates profitable operations in Angola and Poland and a loss-making unit in Greece. Its shares have been battered by the euro zone debt crisis.

BCP stock has lost over a third of their value this year, after tumbling 75 percent in 2011.

Its shares were up 6.0 percent to 0.088 euro at 1220 GMT. ($1 = 0.7915 euro) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Dan Lalor)