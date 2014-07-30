LISBON, July 30 Portugal's second-largest listed bank Millennium bcp said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its Romanian unit to Hungary's OTP Bank for 39 million euros ($52 million).

It said in a statement that on the date of closing of the sale transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, OTP Bank will fully reimburse BCP on around 150 million euros in intragroup funding currently provided by BCP to its unit.

It expected "negligible" impact on BCP's consolidated common equity tier 1 ratio from the deal, since the bank had to make provisions for the unit's 34 million euro loss in the first half of the year. ($1 = 0.7475 Euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)