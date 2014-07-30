LISBON, July 30 Portugal's second-largest listed
bank Millennium bcp said on Wednesday it agreed to sell
its Romanian unit to Hungary's OTP Bank for 39 million
euros ($52 million).
It said in a statement that on the date of closing of the
sale transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, OTP
Bank will fully reimburse BCP on around 150 million euros in
intragroup funding currently provided by BCP to its unit.
It expected "negligible" impact on BCP's consolidated common
equity tier 1 ratio from the deal, since the bank had to make
provisions for the unit's 34 million euro loss in the first half
of the year.
($1 = 0.7475 Euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)