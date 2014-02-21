Feb 21 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc

* FY RevPAR 69.58 stg

* FY revenue 1,037.5 million stg

* Fy profit before tax 263.6 mln stg

* Hotel revenue fell by 1.5 pct to 738.0 mln stg (2012 749.4 mln stg) in 12 months

* Board proposes a final dividend of 11.51p per share and a special dividend of 9.15p per share

* We expect our properties in main gateway cities to see improvements in 2014

* Group RevPAR was up 5.3 pct in first six weeks of trading in 2014 on a reported currency basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: