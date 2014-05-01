May 1 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc
* Chairman says remain cautiously optimistic about rest of
year
* For three months ended 31 march 2014 revenue decreased by
0.3 percent to 175.3 million pounds (Q1 2013: 175.9 million
pounds), while profit before tax fell by 15.5 percent
* Group revpar increased by 2.5 percent to 58.23 pounds
compared to same period last year (Q1 2013: 56.83 pounds)
* Singapore RevPar increased by 0.3 percent
* Trading pattern in U.S. and Europe is improving
* In Asia trading conditions continue to be affected by
social and political uncertainty, which is likely to impact
performance going forward
