May 1 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc

* Chairman says remain cautiously optimistic about rest of year

* For three months ended 31 march 2014 revenue decreased by 0.3 percent to 175.3 million pounds (Q1 2013: 175.9 million pounds), while profit before tax fell by 15.5 percent

* Group revpar increased by 2.5 percent to 58.23 pounds compared to same period last year (Q1 2013: 56.83 pounds)

* Singapore RevPar increased by 0.3 percent

* Trading pattern in U.S. and Europe is improving

* In Asia trading conditions continue to be affected by social and political uncertainty, which is likely to impact performance going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: