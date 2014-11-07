Nov 7 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :

* Aloysius Lee Tse Sang will join M&C as next group chief executive officer in succession to Wong Hong Ren

* Lee will assume role of CEO and join board of directors of M&C on March 1, 2015, after serving as CEO designate from Feb 1, 2015

* Wong will continue in his present management role until Feb 28, 2015, when he will step down as CEO and from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: