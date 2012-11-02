Nov 2 Hotelier Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc
reported a 2.6 percent rise in group revenue per
available room - a key industry metric - helped by the 2012
London Olympics.
The company, whose brands include Millennium, Grand
Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate, said London revenue per
available room increased 20 percent for the quarter ended Sept.
30.
Profit before tax fell 45 percent to 38.1 million pounds
($61.50 million) on a reported currency basis.
Profit before tax in the year-ago quarter included a 33.8
million pound gain from the sale of development land in Kuala
Lampur.
Third-quarter revenue fell 21 percent to 191.2 million
pounds. Revenue from hotels fell nearly 4 percent to 187.7
million pounds.
The company said it was yet to assess the full impact of the
storm Sandy on its New York operations.
M&C shares were down 1.8 percent at 502.5 pence at 0828 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.