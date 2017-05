WILMINGTON, Del Nov 10 MILLENNIUM HEALTH LLC FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY IN DELAWARE - COURT DOCUMENTS MILLENNIUM HEALTH SAYS LARGEST UNSECURED CREDITOR IS U.S. GOVT, OWED $206 MLN - COURT DOCUMENTS MILLENNIUM HEALTH HAS DEAL TO CONVERT $1.75 BLN LOAN TO $600 MLN NEW LOAN, OWNERSHIP OF COMPANY-DOCS (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)