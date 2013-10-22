BRIEF-Capitaland announces establishment of three new units
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
MILAN Oct 22 EI Towers investor Alessandro Falciai launched a sale of a 7.53 percent stake in the Italian broadcasting tower operator through holding company Millennium Partecipazioni, Millenium said in a statement on Tuesday.
The sale will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild run by Mediobanca and Unicredit. Final terms will be released after the bookbuilding process ends on Wednesday.
Falciai, a former chairman of the company, owns 9.3 percent of EI Towers while former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi owns 65 percent, according to market regulator Consob's website.
EI Towers has a market value of around 830 million euros ($1.14 billion). ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)
BEIJING, April 1 China's central bank injected 618.99 billion yuan ($89.93 billion) into the financial system via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in March, up nearly 50 percent from the previous month, even as financial markets feared a cash crunch.
April 2 A tornado flipped over a mobile home in south-central Louisiana on Sunday, killing a toddler and her mother, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing twisters, fierce straight-line winds and hail to the Gulf Coast region.