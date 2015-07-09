(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, July 9 When presidents call Americans
together to talk about aging, major change is possible. The
first White House Conference on Aging in 1961 played a midwife's
role in the birth of Medicare; the 1971 conference led to
creation of the automatic cost-of-living adjustment for Social
Security, which has been in place since 1975.
This year's conference, set for Monday, July 13, could have
similar impact in a country facing the challenges of a rapidly
aging population.
Unfortunately, I'm not optimistic that this year's summit
will be as productive as past ones have been. While I'd love to
be proven wrong, the agenda overlooks too many important issues:
rapid diversification of our older population, retirement
inequality and assigning a bigger role to Social Security, and
finding a way to protect pensions and Medicare.
Also, a failure by Congress to fund the event forced a sharp
downsizing, limiting the number of voices that will be heard.
All in all, it's shaping up as a missed opportunity at a
time when aging in America is a growing challenge. In 2050, the
65-and-older population will be 83.7 million, almost double what
it was in 2012, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Four broad topics will be considered: retirement security,
healthy aging, preventing elder financial exploitation and
abuse, and long-term services and supports. All are important,
but much of the agenda reads like a rehash of ideas the Obama
administration has been promoting for years, especially in the
area of retirement security.
"The White House can always get a bunch of people together
to talk about its own initiatives, but that isn't the idea
behind the conference on aging," said Paul Kleyman, a longtime
observer of trends in aging who was a delegate to the 1995 aging
conference hosted by President Bill Clinton. "They're using a
talking points format to say 'Here's what we think and want to
do,' without really taking in and assessing what an aging nation
is saying needs to be done."
On the plus side, the agenda highlights the need to
eliminate conflicted financial advice, and includes questions
about how to better promote healthy aging.
Also up for discussion is how to help people age in place. A
recent report from the National Association of Area Agencies on
Aging (n4a) found that the biggest challenges seniors face
concern inadequate transportation, living independently and
finding affordable housing.
"The most frequent calls for help that we hear concern aging
at home and staying in the community," said Sandy Markwood,
n4a's chief executive officer. "That is the goal of most
individuals. Rarely do we hear anyone saying, 'I just can't wait
to go into an institutional setting.' "
But so much is missing. For starters, the rising importance
of ethnic, non-white and LGBT elders. Kleyman, who directs
coverage of ethnic elders at New America Media, noted that the
percentage of ethnic and non-white elderly in the 65-plus
population will double by 2050, to 42 percent. LGBT seniors,
while smaller in total numbers, face discrimination in housing
and healthcare.
LONGEVITY INEQUALITY
Another omitted topic: the pressing moral issue of
inequality in longevity. White men with 16 or more years of
schooling live an average of 14 years longer than black men with
fewer than 12 years of education, according to the Centers for
Disease Control.
Racial and gender and racial disparities also are evident in
wealth and retirement income, another issue that gets short
shrift. Instead, we get a rehash of ideas the Obama
Administration has been hawking for years now: auto-IRAs at the
federal and state levels, better access to workplace saving plan
enrollment and simplified requirement minimum distribution
rules.
The discussion of Social Security looks like it will be
especially disappointing. The policy brief embraces generalities
about "strengthening Social Security" without mentioning the
boldest, smartest idea being advanced by the left flank of the
President's own party: expansion of benefits focused on low- and
middle-class households. Finding ways to protect traditional
pensions? Preserving Medicare as a defined benefit, and
defending it against voucherization? Those are nowhere to be
found.
The conference should be talking about the upside of aging,
along with ways to encourage trends such as encore careers by
fighting age discrimination in hiring, getting more employers to
support phased retirement and re-thinking how higher education
can serve older adults.
Plenty of advocates would like to raise these issues, but
most won't be present due to the funding constraints. Actual
delegates will be replaced by an audience of hand-picked
dignitaries; everyone else will be relegated to watch parties
and submitting questions via social media.
So, let's get the party started: @whitehouse. Take a wider,
more inclusive view of aging in America.
(Editing by Lauren Young and David Gregorio)