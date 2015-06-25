(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, June 25 How much money you will need to
save to enjoy a secure retirement depends on the ultimate
unknowable: How long will you live?
The possibility of running short is called longevity risk,
and the Obama administration last year established rules to
foster a new type of annuity, the Qualified Longevity Annuity
Contract, that would provide a steady monthly payment until you
die.
QLACs are a variation on a broader product category called
deferred income annuities, which let buyers pay an initial
premium or make a series of scheduled payments and set a future
date to start receiving income. Deferred annuities are less
expensive to buy than immediate annuities, which start paying
out monthly as soon as you purchase them.
You can purchase the plans at or near your retirement age,
typically 70, with payouts starting much later, usually at 80 or
85.
The advantage of these QLAC plans is that they provide some
guaranteed regular income until death, so they can supplement
Social Security. And the deferred feature allows you to generate
much more income per dollar invested.
For example, Principal Financial Group Inc, which
introduced a QLAC for individual retirement accounts in
February, says an $80,000 policy purchased at age 70 will
generate $12,840 annually for a man and $11,490 for a woman at
age 80. An immediate annuity would provide $6,144 for the
70-year-old man and $5,748 for the woman, according to
Immediateannuities.com (bit.ly/1ARbSUv).
Despite the benefits, annuities have lagged in popularity.
The White House thought it could encourage more people to buy
deferred annuities if they could be purchased and held inside
tax-deferred IRAs and 401(k) plans.
The problem it had to fix was that required minimum
distributions mean that 401(k) and IRA participants must start
taking withdrawals at age 70-1/2, which conflicts with the later
payout dates of longevity annuities.
The new rules state that if a longevity annuity meets certain
requirements, the distribution requirement is waived on the
contract value (which cannot exceed $125,000 or 25 percent of
the buyer's account balance, whichever is less).
That not only makes a deferred annuity possible inside a
tax-deferred plan, it also can encourage their use for anyone
interested in reducing the total amount of savings subject to
mandatory distributions.
Sixteen insurance companies are now selling QLAC variations,
up from just four in 2012. At Principal Financial, QLACs now
account for roughly 10 percent of all deferred annuities, with
the average buyer close to age 70, according to Sara Wiener,
assistant vice president of annuities.
Employer sponsors of 401(k) plans are showing more interest
in adding income options to their plans, but they have been slow
to add annuity options. Still, MetLife Inc is one
insurance company testing this market, with a 401(k) product
introduced last month.
"If you go back 40 years to the time when defined
contribution plans were in their infancy, they were seen as
companion savings plans to pensions," says Roberta Rafaloff,
MetLife vice president of institutional income annuities.
"Plan sponsors didn't think of them as a plan for generating
income streams until recently," she said. "Now they're taking a
much more active interest in retirement income."
All this still constitutes a small part of a shrinking pie.
Sales for all annuity types have been falling in recent years
due in part to persistently low interest rates, which determine
payouts.
"It's going to take time for consumers to understand the
value of addressing longevity risk," says Todd Giesing, senior
annuity analyst at industry research and consulting group
LIMRA. "But we're hearing from insurance companies that it's
creating a great deal of conversation in the market."
