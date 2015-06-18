(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, June 18 Americans are living longer, so
why not lower the eligibility age for Medicare?
That prescription might sound upside down: rising longevity
often is used as an argument for delaying Medicare eligibility
past age 65. However, one of the country's top experts on
geriatric medicine actually thinks Medicare should start
covering preventive healthcare when we turn 50.
Dr. Linda Fried, dean of the Mailman School of Public Health
at Columbia University in New York, says that could help people
not just live longer, but enjoy more healthy years. Meanwhile,
Medicare would save money on treatment of chronic illnesses in
seniors.
Much of Fried's research is focused on promotion of healthy
aging, and the latest evidence shows people who get to age 60 in
relatively good health are likely to stay healthy.
"The investment would be worth it," she says. "It won't cost
Medicare or the country more money, but having people living not
just longer but healthier is essential to being able to
experience the benefits of longer lives."
Medicare celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer, and
its impact on the health of seniors has been dramatic. Since
1965, people over age 65 are living longer with far lower rates
of death from chronic disease. The program has evolved and
improved along the way, adding home health services, hospice
care and prescription drug coverage, just to name a few
innovations. The anniversary is a great time to ask what can be
done better in the years ahead.
Fried lays out a prevention-oriented vision in an article in
a new issue of the research journal of the American Society on
Aging.
The core of her argument: age 50 to 65 is the period of
greatest risk of disability due to cancer, heart disease and
stroke, obesity and diabetes.
"It's a high-risk group - the time when really bad health
things emerge, and so much of it is completely preventable," she
says.
Research also suggests that it is never too late to get
results through prevention.
"Seventy percent of cancers could be prevented if we can get
people to stop smoking and improve their diets," Fried says.
"And there's clear evidence that a substantial portion of
strokes and coronary heart disease can be avoided by blood
pressure screening."
BETTER INSURANCE
The Affordable Care Act already is improving health
insurance coverage in the 50-64 year old population, and a
sizeable portion of the under-65 population is covered through
workplace insurance. The overall percentage of uninsured
Americans age 50 to 64 stood at 11 percent last year, down from
14 percent in 2013, according to The Commonwealth Fund.
Still, Fried argues many policies leave people under-covered
for preventative medicine, and that Medicare should be reformed
to start interacting with its future enrollees at an earlier
age.
She calls for extending clinical prevention to age 50 with a
full set of vaccinations, screenings and preventive services.
She also wants Medicare to cover oral healthcare, vision and
hearing examinations, hearing aids and glasses, all of which are
key to preserving healthy, independent living as we age.
That is just for starters. Fried also envisions getting
Medicare involved in activities that would help seniors maintain
physical health and mental cognitive ability. One way to do that
would be to have Medicare "prescribe and support" programs such
as walking school buses - where seniors get their daily exercise
by walking children to school, or Experience Corps, the senior
volunteer program.
Fried was a co-founder of the Experience Corps in the 1990s,
along with Marc Freedman, founder and Chief Executive Officer of
Encore.org.
The program trains older adult volunteers to work with
low-income students in public elementary schools, but it also
was designed to be a public health intervention aimed at
improving cognitive ability and social activity for older
people. Research has documented higher levels of physical
metabolism and improved cognitive function in volunteers who
spend 15 hours weekly with Experience Corps.
Fried thinks Medicare could even provide incentives to get
people involved.
"Medicare could cover your co-pays for every year of
volunteer work, or even a year or two of free Part B coverage.
It would be a great way to invest in the health of enrollees,"
she says.
