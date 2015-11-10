(Adds confirmation from Reuters source, details.)
By Anjali Athavaley and Ramkumar Iyer
Nov 10 Molson Coors Brewing Co is
nearing a deal to buy the rest of its U.S. joint venture with
SABMiller Plc, as well as the rights to Miller brands
internationally, for $12 billion, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
The person said the deal would be contingent on the closing
of a proposed merger between Anheuser-Busch InBev and
SABMiller that would create a company making almost a third of
the world's beer.
To win over regulators, the combination would almost
certainly have to divest assets in the United States and other
markets.
Molson Coors has been widely expected to make a bid for
SABMiller's 58 percent stake in the joint venture known as
MillerCoors LLC. MillerCoors sells brands such as Coors Light,
Miller Lite and Blue Moon in the United States.
The venture agreement gives Molson Coors the right to name
new management in the event of a change in control and the right
to make the first and last bid for the remaining stake, both of
which could deter other potential bidders.
AB InBev and SABMiller declined to comment on the agreement,
which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Molson Coors' shares were up 2 percent at $89.15.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley
in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Christian Plumb)