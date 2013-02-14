BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
Feb 14 MillerCoors, the second-largest brewer in the United States, reported a 4.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter income, hurt by increased marketing expenses.
The company, which combines the U.S. operations of SABMiller and Molson Coors Brewing and sells brands such as Miller Lite and Coors Light, said underlying net income was $185.8 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Net sales rose 1.7 percent to $1.78 billion.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 2 It's not hard to imagine Chinese President Xi Jinping having a wry smile at both the decision by Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord and the global reaction.