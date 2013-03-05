BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group re-elects Board, ratifies & approves other proposals
* Sinclair re-elects Board, ratifies and approves other proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, March 5 Millicom International Cellular SA : * Strengthens commitment to grow online businesses * Says to exercise the option to increase its stakes in Latin America Internet
Holdings (LIH) and Africa Internet Holdings (AIH) to 35% from 20%
* TOMASZ SZOPA RESIGNS FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO OF CO, EFFECTIVE AS OF JUNE 1