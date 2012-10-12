Australia job ads rise 0.4 pct in May - ANZ
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian job advertisements rose for a third straight month in May, a promising sign for continued labour demand even as official figures on employment remain patchy.
STOCKHOLM Oct 12 Millicom International Cellular SA : * Millicom and the republic of senegal jointly terminate all legal proceedings * Millicom and the government of Senegal have signed a settlement to end amicably a dispute initiated in 2008 before the ICSID (International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes) over the validity of Millicom's license in Senegal.
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian job advertisements rose for a third straight month in May, a promising sign for continued labour demand even as official figures on employment remain patchy.
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.