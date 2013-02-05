STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Emerging markets telecoms group
Millicom International Cellular SA said on Tuesday
it was in talks with industrial conglomerate EPM in Colombia to
combine their mobile telecoms operations to create a leading
operator in the South American country.
Millicom said in a statement that the purpose of the talks
was to look at the possibility of bringing EPM's operator, UNE
EPM, which serves the area around second biggest city Medellin,
with Millicom's Colombian operation, Tigo.
Millicom has 50 percent plus one share in Tigo, while EPM
has 25 percent. EPM is also the largest shareholder in UNE EPM.
"Under the terms provisionally discussed between the two
parties, Millicom and EPM would contribute their respective
telecommunication businesses in Colombia into a newly created
entity," it added. Millicom saw its consolidated net debt to
EBITDA ratio staying below 1.5x if the deal went ahead.
(writing by Patrick Lannin, editing by Niklas Pollard)