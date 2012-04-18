* Q1 EBITDA $517 million versus mean forecast $532 million

April 18 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported first-quarter core profit below expectations on Wednesday, hurt by higher investments and pressure on prices, while it stood by its outlook for the full year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $517 million versus a mean forecast of $532 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $509 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said its first-quarter EBITDA margin dropped to 44.2 percent from 47.1 percent a year earlier, missing analysts' average forecast of 45.2 percent in the poll.

Millicom said the margin fell due to higher investments, pricing pressure and changes in revenue mix, but said it was comfortable in repeating a 2012 EBITDA margin forecast of mid-40s percent.

After years of rapid expansion in Latin America and Africa, subscriber growth has slowed as markets have matured and Millicom has begun to focus more on selling new and pricier services like mobile data and money transfer to its customers.

The group repeated it would boost investment to build up the new services - good news for telecom gear suppliers like Ericsson and Nokia Siemens Networks. (By Tarmo Virki)