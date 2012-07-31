* Grahne to be replaced by Hans-Holger Albrecht as CEO
* Analysts say decision unexpected
* Shares in Millicom dip
STOCKHOLM, July 31 Millicom said on
Tuesday Mikael Grahne would step down later this year after just
over three years as chief executive, a move which surprised
analysts and pushed down shares in the emerging market-focused
telecom group.
Millicom, which operates in Latin America and Africa said
Grahne would leave in October and be replaced by Hans-Holger
Albrecht, currently CEO of Modern Times Group MTG AB
and a member of Millicom's board since 2010.
Millicom gave no reason for Grahne's departure, saying only
that he had notified the board of his intention to step down.
Grahne, who has been with the company for 11 years, is seen
by analysts as having been a key driving force behind Millicom's
rapid expansion over the last decade.
During the period, the group has seen core profit
(EBITDA)rise to $2.1 billion 2011 from $226 million in 2001.
Customers have grown to over 43 million from 3.4 million.
"The future will tell whether Hans-Holger Albrecht is going
to be a good CEO," said Sven Skold, analyst at Swedbank.
"That Mikael Grahne is stepping down and leaving the company
I think is a negative."
Shares in Millicom were down 1.7 percent at 611.50 crowns at
0824 GMT against a 0.2 percent rise in the blue-chip Stockholm
index.
A second analyst said that he was surprised by the move.
"Hans-Holger has been on Millicom's board for two years and
has worked in similar industries, but he doesn't have any
operational experience in the telecoms branch," the analyst, who
declined to be named, said.
Grahne became CEO in March 2009. He joined Millicom in
February 2002 as Chief Operating Officer.
During his tenure as CEO the company sharpened its focus on
Latin America - its biggest market - and Africa, divesting
operations in Asia.
The company has shifted toward selling higher-value services
to customers from focusing on growth in subscriber numbers and
cut costs by selling off infrastructure such as transmission
towers.
In the second quarter this year, Millicom posted core
profit (EBITDA) of $513 million on sales of $1.2 billion and
trimmed its margin forecast for the full year as it invests in
value-added services.