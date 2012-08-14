* To pay 340mln euros for first 50 pct of firms
STOCKHOLM, Aug 14 Emerging markets telecoms
group Millicom is to acquire stakes in two online
shopping and services businesses in Latin America and Africa as
it looks to expand higher value products in key markets.
After years of rapid expansion in emerging markets, Millicom
has shifted focus from simply acquiring new subscribers to
selling money-spinning services - like cash transfer and cable
TV - to its existing client base.
Millicom said on Tuesday it would buy an initial 20 percent
of Latin America Internet Holding (LIH) and Africa Internet
Holding (AIH) with the option of increasing that to 50 percent
over two years.
Millicom, which offers mobile telephony and other services
in Latin America and Africa said it would pay 340 million euros
for the first 50 percent of both companies.
It can acquire the remaining 50 stakes with full management
rights no later than September 2016 at fair market value.
"In the same way as we have brought affordable mobile
telephony services to emerging markets customers, with today's
deal, we will bring e-commerce and online services to people in
Latin America and Africa," said Chief Executive Officer Mikael
Grahne.
"We believe that online services in emerging markets have
the potential to go beyond the convenience they successfully
brought in developed markets," he added.
AIH and LIH control 8 businesses with estimated revenues of
35 million euros in 2012. New businesses will be launched over
the next three years and Millicom said that start-up losses
would be below 250 million euros.
Millicom has been generating large amounts of cash over the
last few years, much of which it has returned to shareholders in
extra dividends and share-buy backs, saying it could not find
suitable acquisition targets.
Rocket Internet is 25 percent owned by Sweden's Kinnevik
, which also owns 36.9 percent of Millicom.
($1 = 0.8096 euros)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)