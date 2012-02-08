STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported in line fourth-quarter core profit on Wednesday and said it would invest more this year to boost long-term growth.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $536 million exactly in line with the mean forecast in a Reuters poll.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said it would invest in services, products and infrastructure in 2012 and that it could see some erosion of its EBITDA margin as a result.