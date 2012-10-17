STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Emerging markets telecoms
group Millicom reported third-quarter core profit
just below forecast on Wednesday, stuck to its outlook for the
full year and announced an extraordinary dividend.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were $507 million versus a mean forecast of $523
million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $529 million in the
year-ago quarter.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator repeated it
saw its 2012 EBITDA margin around 43 percent.
It also said in a statement that it would propose an
extraordinary dividend of $3 per share to an extraordinary
general meeting of shareholders to be held in the fourth
quarter.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)