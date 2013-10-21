STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Emerging markets telecoms
group Millicom reported third-quarter core profit
above expectations on Monday and repeated its full-year
profitability guidance.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were $459 million versus a mean forecast of $449
million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $507 million in the
year-ago quarter.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator, which trimmed
its margin outlook at its previous report, repeated it expected
its core profit margin to be around 40 percent in 2013,
excluding its online business. It cut its outlook for revenue in
its online unit but said the unit would see smaller losses.
Link to full report: r.reuters.com/fuf93v
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)