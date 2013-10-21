STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported third-quarter core profit above expectations on Monday and repeated its full-year profitability guidance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $459 million versus a mean forecast of $449 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $507 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator, which trimmed its margin outlook at its previous report, repeated it expected its core profit margin to be around 40 percent in 2013, excluding its online business. It cut its outlook for revenue in its online unit but said the unit would see smaller losses.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/fuf93v (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)