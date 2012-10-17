(Repeats to different story number, no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported third-quarter core profit just below forecast on Wednesday, stuck to its outlook for the full year and announced an extraordinary dividend.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $507 million versus a mean forecast of $523 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $529 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator repeated it saw its 2012 EBITDA margin around 43 percent.

It also said in a statement that it would propose an extraordinary dividend of $3 per share to an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)