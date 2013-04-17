(Repeats to additional alert with no changes in text)

STOCKHOLM, April 17 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported first-quarter core profit above expectations on Wednesday and repeated its full-year guidance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $494 million versus a mean forecast of $487 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $517 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said it expected its core profit margin to be above 40 percent in 2013, excluding the online business which it expects to make a loss.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson)