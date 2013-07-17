BRIEF-Simei Media sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 90 pct to 140 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 140 percent, or to be 44.9 million yuan to 56.8 million yuan
STOCKHOLM, July 17 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom scaled back its profit margin guidance for the full year after a slide in profitability in the second quarter.
The company said in a statement it expected an operating margin (EBITDA) of around 40 percent versus its previous outlook for a margin in above 40 percent.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second quarter were $463 million versus a mean forecast of $470 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $513 million in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
April 3 Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.8 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment