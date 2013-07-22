STOCKHOLM, July 22 Emerging markets telecoms
group Millicom said on Monday it had agreed to merge
its Colombian operations with Colombian Empresas Publicas de
Medellin's (EPM) fixed line operations UNE.
Millicom said in a statement it expected the deal to be
accretive to Millicom's free cash flow in 2014.
The deal is subject to negotiation of final terms and
conditions and of regulatory and government approvals, it said.
Millicom said in February it was in talks to merge its
Colombian operations with those of UNE EPM, which provides cable
TV and fixed telephony services across the region around the
city of Medellin.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)