STOCKHOLM, July 16 Emerging markets telecoms
group Millicom on Wednesday reported a slight drop
in second-quarter core profit and repeated its outlook for 2014.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) and after corporate costs were $479 million against a
pro forma $496 million in the year-ago quarter.
Reported revenues rose to $1.45 billion in line with
expectations and a pro forma $1.36 billion a year ago.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator repeated it
expected sales to grow at a mid to high single digit rate
adjusted for currency swings and a core profit margin at around
35 percent in 2014, after corporate costs.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)