BRIEF-Chinese Universe Publishing and Media's Q1 net profit up 24.1 pct y/y
April 25 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd
STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Millicom International Cellular SA
* Hans-Holger Albrecht to step down as CEO
* Hans-Holger Albrecht has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to step down as President and CEO of Millicom at year-end
* The Board of Directors has initiated a search process for Hans-Holger Albrecht's successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
April 25 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd
BRUSSELS, April 25 Video-sharing platforms such as Google's YouTube and Vimeo will have to take measures to protect citizens from content containing hate speech and incitement to violence under measures voted by EU lawmakers on Tuesday.