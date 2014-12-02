BRIEF-Persistent Systems and Partners Healthcare team on digital platform for clinical care
* Says Partners Healthcare and Persistent Systems to team on new industrywide digital platform for clinical care
Dec 2 Millicom International Cellular SA :
* Announces resigning of CEO Hans-Holger Albrecht
* Says CEO Hans-Holger Albrecht will step down at year-end
* Says CFO Tim Pennington to assume role of interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Partners Healthcare and Persistent Systems to team on new industrywide digital platform for clinical care
* The deal would value Concept Multimédia at 105 million euros ($114.31 million) (cash/debt free)