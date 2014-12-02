STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Emerging markets focused telecoms and media group Millicom said on Wednesday Chief Executive Hans-Holger Albrecht would step down at the end of the year.

Sweden-based Millicom said in a statement its board of directors has initiated a search for a successor and that Chief Financial Officer Tim Pennington would assume the role of interim CEO.

"I feel now is the right time to spend time developing a number of entrepreneurial projects and return to the media sector," said Albrecht, who has been CEO since 2012.

As mobile markets mature in Latin America and Africa, the operator has with Albrecht at the helm expanded into fields like mobile financial services, cable TV and online ventures like African home shopping site Jumia.

While growing faster than mobile telephony, these businesses have lower margins, as has Colombian cable firm UNE which Millicom bought this year. The new fields are pushing up revenue growth but dragging down profitability. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)