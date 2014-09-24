STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom on Wednesday cut its earning margin target while reiterating a plan for sharp revenue growth and other financial goals, the company told Reuters.

Millicom now aims for an operating margin before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 35 percent in 2017, while it had previously aimed "slightly above" that level.

"The lower EBITDA-margin businesses are growing a bit faster than anticipated. If you talk about the cable business, our digital services, they are growing a bit faster, they have a lower EBITDA-margin," Millicom CEO Hans-Holger Albrecht said.

The acquisition in Colombia of cable and fixed line operator UNE, which currently has a margin of 27 percent, will also be a drag on the overall percentage, he added.

"Those two elements, we said are going to be slightly more cautious when it comes to the EBITDA-margin," Albrecht said.

Millicom said in early 2013 that its sales would double to more than $9 billion in the five-year period ending in 2017, and that a key part of the growth strategy is to sell additional services such as data, broadband, pay TV, mobile banking to its existing mobile phone customers in Africa and Latin America. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, writing by Terje Solsvik)