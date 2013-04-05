STOCKHOLM, April 5 Swedish-based mobile operator Millicom said on Friday it had joined bigger rivals including China Mobile in applying for a licence in Myanmar, hoping to get a share of a largely untapped market.

Millicom has operations in Latin America and Africa, having pulled out of Asia in 2009.

Two 15-year licences being tendered by Myanmar's authorities have attracted wide interest from telecoms firms, which see huge growth opportunities in a country of 60 million where the mobile penetration rate is around 5-10 percent, compared to rates of over 100 percent in many developed markets.

"We are an applicant," a spokesman for Millicom said.

China Mobile has teamed up with Vodafone and a group backed by George Soros has also entered the race to secure a licence.

Africa's largest mobile phone company, MTN, India's top mobile operator Bharti Airtel and Singapore's SingTel have expressed an interest.