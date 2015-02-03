BRIEF-Reti Telematiche Italiane Q1 net profit up at EUR 1.0 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT AT € 1.0 MILLION COMPARED TO € 0.5 MILLION IN Q1 2016
STOCKHOLM Feb 3 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom will continue to add customers and drive sales of smartphones in 2015 despite the short term dilutive effect on margins, the company's top executive said on Tuesday.
"We are gaining market share, we're growing customers, they're spending money with us," acting CEO Tim Pennington told Reuters. "We will keep our foot pressed very hard to the floor to grab those smartphone customers."
Pennington also said that he expected the core profit margin at newly acquired UNE in Colombia to reach the level of the whole group in 2016 or 2017.
Earlier Millicom reported fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA) of $588 million, in line with forecasts, and forecast 2015 EBITDA of $2.2-2.35 billion.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Q1 NET PROFIT AT € 1.0 MILLION COMPARED TO € 0.5 MILLION IN Q1 2016
NEW YORK, May 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will launch a new private stock-trading venue, known as a "dark pool," on Friday, that is run by exchange operator Nasdaq Inc , according to a note to clients obtained by Reuters.