STOCKHOLM, July 21 Emerging markets telecoms and
media group Millicom reported second-quarter core
profit in line with market expectations on Tuesday but adjusted
its 2015 guidance to reflect a sharp slide in some of its main
currencies.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were $561 million against $479 million a year ago and a
mean forecast of $556 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenues rose to $1.70 billion versus an expected $1.71
billion.
The Latin America and Africa-focused firm said it expected
2015 core profit to rise to between $2.12 billion and $2.26
billion versus a previously expected between $2.20 billion and
$2.35 billion and also lowered its sales guidance slightly.
The company said its guidance was unchanged with the
exception of the currency impact.
